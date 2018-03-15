Here’s how to bring Android P’s volume slider and launcher to older devices

With the release of Android P, we’ve uncovered several graphical changes to the mobile operating system. Two of these updates include a new vertical volume slider and an updated Pixel launcher with a taller dock. Here’s how to get these on your older Android devices…

Steps to bringing Android P’s volume slider and launcher to your phone

Volume slider Launcher

1. Volume slider

Before we start, know that you can’t actually change the style of the volume slider without root. The app that brings Android P’s volume slider to your 4.1+ device places an ongoing notification that triggers the pop-up interface.

First, download the Android P Volume Slider – P Volume Control app from the Play Store for $0.99. Once installed, you will need to grant it permission to access Do Not Disturb.

Now, you can access the app’s settings menu and customize the look of the ongoing notification and the pop-up volume slider. To make it look as close as possible to the slider on Android P, locate the option for Slider Position and select Right Center.

As everything has now been set up, you can pull down your phone’s notification tray at any time and tap on one of the toggles. After, the corresponding volume slider will pop-up on your display for you to raise or lower.

Again, as mentioned before, this, unfortunately, doesn’t change the volume slider that’s activated when you press your device’s volume buttons.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

2. Launcher

There are two routes to take to install Android P’s launcher on your device. The first is for Pixel and Nexus devices that already run the Pixel launcher. All you need to do is download the APK pulled from Developer Preview 1 from APKMirror. After that, follow our Android Basics tutorial on sideloading APKs if you need help installing the app.

Do note that some people have reported the app crashing on their device, so know that there’s always a chance it might not work.

The second route is designed for other handsets that don’t natively run the Pixel Launcher. You can download the APK from XDA-Developers where a user removed the app’s signature check and resigned the file.

Lastly, just install the APK on your device. Again, follow our Android Basics tutorial on sideloading APKs if you need help.

Note that you can’t have any previous build of the Pixel Launcher installed on your device before installing this Android P launcher port. Also, some recommend only installing this on devices already running Android Oreo.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

