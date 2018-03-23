HTC U12+ could be the company’s only flagship, undercut Galaxy S9+ price by $100

Details about HTC’s plans for the smartphone game in 2018 have slowly been making their way out this month, and today we’re getting another report that gives us even more potential details…

According to HTCSource, we’re only going to be seeing one flagship smartphone from HTC in 2018 — the HTC U12+. Previous reports hinted that an HTC U12 “may never exist,” but this report seems to confirm that a second device won’t be hitting the market. The “trusted source” claims that HTC is trying to streamline its product lineup by eliminating a second launch later in the year.

More interestingly, this source claims to have some pricing information about this upcoming flagship. The “HTC U12+” name is expected to be a move on the company’s part to better market the phone alongside the Galaxy S9+, but pricing may fall much lower.

Apparently, the HTC U12+ will be priced comparably to the Galaxy S8/S9 which costs about $720. That makes it more expensive than the $650 HTC U11, but undercuts the Galaxy S9+ by at least $100.

As flagship prices continue to skyrocket, HTC’s decision to keep prices lower is probably a good plan. The company is also apparently making moves to ensure that its new flagship will launch globally on a tight schedule. The launch probably won’t come down to the same day around the globe, but it won’t be too far apart between regions after the device’s launch “in early May.”

Finally, HTCSource claims that the company is also planning on ditching most variants of the “U” line. There will apparently still be an HTC U12 Life, but that will be a much lower-specced, lower-priced Android smartphone like last year’s HTC U11 Life.

