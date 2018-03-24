Google app 7.24 preps ‘pinned’ floating sports scores, custom Assistant Routines, and more [APK Insight]

The last update to the Google app earlier this month revealed a number of in-development features like new gestures for Pixel Buds and came ahead of Routines for Assistant officially launching. Version 7.24 has entered the beta channel this evening with details about custom Routines and a new “pinned matches” feature for sports scores.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

“Pinned matches” for sports scores

Version 7.24 details a new feature that will let users pin summaries for sports and follow scores while using other apps like Maps or YouTube. According to three images included in this update, “Pinned matches” will take the form of a bubble that notes team scores and time remaining/overlapped.

To enable, users will need to first permit the Google app to draw over other apps.

<string name=”permission_screen_message”>Pinned matches lets you follow sports games and scores even while you are using other apps. Turn on permit for drawing over other apps.</string> <string name=”permission_screen_title”>Update your device settings</string>

Custom Routines for Google Assistant

Routines launched last week for Google Assistant with six preset commands that are suited to various parts of your day like waking up, commuting, and returning home. Version 7.24 now features strings that detail the ability to “create custom ones from scratch,” with an updated description for Routines.

<string name=”assistant_settings_custom_routines_description”>Have your Assistant do multiple things with just one command. Use ready-made routines you adjust to fit your day, and create custom ones from scratch.</string>

Meanwhile, custom Routines will allow users to choose popular actions, enter Assistant commands, set volume, and select media.

<string name=”user_defined_action_add_action”>Add action</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_browse_popular_tasks”>Choose popular actions</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_custom_query_summary”>”e.g. \”set the volume to 50%\” or \”what’s the weather\””</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_custom_query_title”>Enter a Google Assistant command</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_empty_custom_query_message”>Please specify a custom command to run.</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_menu_item_add”>Add</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_popular_tasks_other_actions”>More actions</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_action_popular_tasks_title”>Popular actions</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_ends_with_action”>Add media</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_ends_with_action_no_selection_message”>Please choose the media to play.</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_add_ends_with_action_what_media”>What media would you like to play?</string>

Merged Search field and toolbar

In version 7.24, we’ve managed to enable more aspects of the merged search field and toolbar for Search. Categories such as Images and News are located as a dropdown to the very left, while specific tools like duration and time now take up that unoccupied space. At the moment, these tools and filters are located underneath the search bar.

More about the new gestures for Pixel Buds

Version 7.23 earlier this month revealed new gestures and features for Pixel Buds and possibly other Google Assistant headphones. Users will soon be able to set double tap to perform an action other than reciting your notifications.

<string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_next_mode_summary”>Spoken notifications will not be available</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_subpref_title”>Customize</string>

Meanwhile, Google has confirmed that Pixel Buds will soon turn on/off depending on whether the right eabud is being worn as part in-ear detection. Meanwhile, a triple tap gesture will provide manual power control.

<string name=”bisto_device_ohd_pref_summary”>Your Pixel Buds automatically turn on and off when you wear the right earbud. Use Triple Tap for manual power control.</string>

“Searchbox effects” for the Pixel Launcher

Google app 7.24 reveals some sort of “Searchbox effects” for the quick search box found at the bottom of the Pixel Launcher. It’s unclear what form they will take given the size constraint, but at the moment the Pixel Launcher — including the Google Feed to the left — still cannot display the daily Google Doodles.

<string name=”pixel_doodle_qsb_summary”>Show special Searchbox effects.</string> <string name=”pixel_doodle_qsb_title”>Searchbox effects</string> <string name=”pixel_doodle_settings_title”>Searchbox effects</string>

The Google app is working on the ability to report abuse in content.

<activity android:exported=”false” android:label=”ReportAbuseActivity” android:name=”com.google.android.libraries.abuse.reporting.ReportAbuseActivity” android:process=”:search”/>

No initial multilingual support for Assistant Smart Displays

At MWC last month, Google announced that Assistant would soon gain multilingual support. It appears that at least initially it will only be available on phones, with smart displays only supporting one language.

<string name=”assistant_settings_language_availability_display_only_text”>The Assistant on your Smart Display is only available in %1$s.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_availability_display_text”>Your phone will use these languages and the device language you set in %2$s. Your Smart Display will use %1$s only.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_availability_single_language_display_text”>Your phone will use this language and the device language you set in %2$s. Your Smart Display will use %1$s only. </string>

Work continues on Google Assistant smart displays as they near their summer launch with some units already available for pre-order.

Message that appears when an image fails to load on a smart display, with the ability to “Try Again.”

<string name=”quartz_image_load_failed”>Sorry, the image could not be loaded.</string> <string name=”quartz_image_load_try_again”>Try again</string>

Given that Google Search is more closely integrating with the Google Express service, shopping will be a big focus of Assistant devices moving forward. From a smart display, users will be able to check pricing and availability. Similarly, users will be able to look up reviews and ratings.

<string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_product_check_website_for_pricing”>Check website for latest pricing</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_product_in_stock”>In stock</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_product_out_of_stock”>Out of stock</string>

<string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_reviews_count_format”>(%d)</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_stars_rating_format”>%.1f</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_string_prefix_format” formatted=”false”>%s: %s</string>

<string name=”quartz_shopping_cart_empty_card_subtitle”>To shop, just say “add olive oil to my cart” or “buy pasta sauce”.</string> <string name=”quartz_shopping_cart_empty_card_title”>Your cart is empty</string> <string name=”quartz_shopping_cart_empty_zero_qty”>0</string> <string name=”quartz_shopping_cart_empty_zero_subtotal”>$0.00</string>

More about cooking.

<string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_recipe_cook_time_prefix”>Cook Time</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_recipe_ingredients_title”>Ingredients</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_recipe_yield_prefix”>Yield</string>

YouTube integration is one major feature of smart displays, with users able to view comments, likes, and views, as well as well as who uploaded a clip.

<string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_video_comments_count_prefix”>Comments</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_video_likes_count_prefix”>Likes</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_video_upload_date_prefix”>Published</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_video_uploaded_by_prefix”>Uploaded by</string> <string name=”quartz_image_search_annotation_video_views_count_prefix”>Views</string>

The mute switch found on Google Home smart speakers will be carried over to smart displays/

<string name=”quartz_muted_mic_plate_description”>The microphone is muted.</string>

