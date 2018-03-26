Motorola appoints 20 year company veteran as new leader, first 2018 phones coming April

Earlier this month, Motorola confirmed layoffs at its Chicago offices, though it disputed how much of the workforce was impacted. Today, Lenovo announced that it has appointed a new a co-president for the Mobile Business Group and to lead Motorola.

Following the Lenovo acquisition of Motorola from Google, the parent company implemented a co-president structure. Back in 2016, this dual-leader structure was designed to tackle both the low-end developing market and more mature ones.

Aymar de Lencquesaing has been in that role since then, but was replaced earlier this year. In a blog post today, Motorola notes personal reasons were behind the decision.

In February, Lenovo selected Sergio Buniac to become the new Chairman and President of Motorola Mobility where he will lead “R&D, product, sales, strategy, and supply chain, across global markets, excluding China.” Also taking on the role of co-president at Lenovo’ Mobile Business Group, he is a 20 year veteran of Motorola.

Buniac most recently led the company’s Latin America efforts as senior vice president and general manager, achieving “significant market growth in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru, reaching the #2 position in market share across the region.”

His company profile also notes similar roles throughout his long stint at the company.

Previously, Sergio led the Mobile Devices business for Latin America, and spent two years in Mexico City as the regional sales director for América Móvil. Before that, he spent three years in the U.S. leading the Strategic Planning and Companion Products businesses for the Americas region.

Meanwhile, Motorola’s blog post today notes that it’s “excited” for 2018 and that it will be “sharing our first products of the year with you next month.” Motorola’s 2018 lineup — which will probably begin with the Moto G6 — has thoroughly leaked, but the latest rumors suggest that the Moto X5 is going to be canceled, while Moto Mod development will be scaled down.

