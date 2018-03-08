Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy

Rumors of significant layoffs at Motorola Mobility in Chicago have begun to swirl this week, with one supposed ex-employee saying that the company has told as much as half of its Chicago workforce that their last day of work will be April 6th. Meanwhile, the maker of a popular Moto Mod for the Moto Z line is also seemingly fearful of the future…

One source of the rumors seems to be a post on TheLayoff.com, where one user who simply goes by “Ex-Motorolan” says they just lost their dream job.

Motorola Mobility (Lenovo) just tapped 50% of their Chicago workforce on the shoulder to let them know they are being laid off. Their expected last day of work is April 6, 2018. Sad… and to think this was my dream job getting out of college.

Notably, this anonymous internet user hasn’t provided any proof of the layoffs, but they would indeed align with reports of Lenovo’s (and therefore Motorola’s) ongoing downward spiral and need to “rebuild the brand.” Motorola has been bleeding since Lenovo’s acquisition, and there seemingly isn’t much hope of turnaround.

“I just don’t see signs of change,” said Qian Kai, a longtime CICC analyst told Bloomberg last month. “Lenovo’s been caught in the middle of a very awkward situation where it can neither turn the tables on its home turf nor expand quickly enough in overseas markets.”

These rumors of layoffs are being corroborated by comments made by Liangchen Chen, owner of the Keyboard Mod for the Moto Z series of Android smartphones which we told you about earlier this year. When asked by an Indiegogo backer if Moto was canning the Z line, he responded “To be honest, it looks even worse than that…”

He was reluctant to speak about the matter at first, saying “There has been some shocking news recently, I cannot tell publicly.” He did say, however, that the “Z team in Moto was irreversibly impacted,” and after the post on TheLayoff went public, he shared it: