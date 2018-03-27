Alleged OnePlus 6 image shows headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, wooden back

Now that OnePlus has stopped selling the OnePlus 5T in the United States, we’re likely just a few weeks away from the debut of the OnePlus 6. Today, we’re getting a bit more insight into the company’s next smartphone, and some of the associated hardware details.

Leaked by Evan Blass earlier today, a new image of the alleged OnePlus 6 gives us some new details on the phone’s hardware. One of the first details that many will notice lies on the bottom rail of the phone, the still-present headphone jack. As more and more OEMs ditch this fan-favorite, it’s good to see OnePlus still offering it. Alongside that, there’s the standard USB-C port and speaker grill.

Another notable thing we see here is the rear fingerprint sensor. OnePlus was a big proponent of using front-facing sensors until the debut of the OnePlus 5T, and it seems that the rear is sticking around this time, not that that’s a bad thing. That sensor lies under the camera like on Samsung’s Galaxy S9, but there’s a sizable gap between the two.

You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

The first thing that stood out to me in this image, however, is the phone’s design. OnePlus has stuck to exclusively metal designs for the past couple of years, and early leaks have hinted at a glass back this time around. However, this image shows a phone with a textured design which looks like a sort of wood or maybe a brushed metal. It’s unique to say the least, but it’s very unclear what exactly is going on here. I would have assumed a skin, but the “Designed by OnePlus” tag at the bottom points otherwise.

As I mentioned, we’re probably not too far away from the debut of the OnePlus 6, and if previous years are any indication, we’ll see a lot more of this phone before it goes official.

The design of the back of this phone to me is confusing, mainly because other leaks and the debut of the OPPO R15 pointed towards a glass back. This new textured back could be as simple as a skin or just a variant, but I think it would be incredibly interesting if OnePlus were to take a note from Motorola and deliver some sort of “MotoMaker” customization on the OnePlus 6.

With a potentially higher price tag in tow, it seems entirely possible that OnePlus is planning something like this, but the evidence is slim so far. It’s not like OnePlus wouldn’t have plenty of options to choose from, though, as we’ve seen the company experiments with lots of different materials over the years.

What do you think of the OnePlus 6 so far? Are you glad the headphone jack is sticking around? Would you like to see a “MotoMaker” type tool for customizing your unit? Drop a comment below and let us know!

