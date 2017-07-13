You can now book your spa or salon appointment through Google Search and Maps

At the end of 2016, Google began to roll out a new feature that allowed people to reserve their spot in fitness and wellness classes straight from a business listing within Search and Maps. Starting today, Google has expanded this feature to also include spas and salons so that you can quickly and easily schedule your haircut or mani-pedi without having to call the shop or deal with a confusing online interface…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

The way that it works is simple. Navigate to Google and search for a type of service that you would like. If the company uses Genbook, SalonRunner, Rosy, Yocale, or WellnessLiving to handle its reservations, you will be able to tap on a “Book” button. Afterward, you will need to select an appointment time, input some basic personal information, and then select “Book” again.

You can also access Google’s new streamlined booking system by visiting reserve with Google. Here, you can discover different types of services offered by local businesses like yoga, haircuts, and massages and book an appointment in just a couple of clicks.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!