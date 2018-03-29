LG wants your feedback on display ‘notches,’ voice your opinion on Reddit

Notches are going to be a thing in 2018 smartphones, whether we like it or not. Plenty of devices at MWC debuted with a notch in tow, some with more blatantly obvious inspiration than others. LG was also spotted with a notched phone, and now the company is asking for your feedback.

Without actually acknowledging that we all know the G7 is going to have a notch, LG posted today on Reddit regarding the matter (via Android Police). In the post, the company asks for feedback from enthusiasts regarding the notch trend. In the post, it mentions that it wants to share this feedback with its R&D team.

We’ve seen a LOT of comments around “The Notch” over the past few weeks, from people who love the quick access to the menu to those that hate the wasted screen space. We would love to gather some more feedback to share with our R&D team- and this is where you come in. So…what do you think? Love the Notch? Or is it Notch your thing?

Moderators for r/Android have already verified that this is, in fact, LG posting. So, if you want to voice your opinion in support of or against the notch, head over to Reddit and put that keyboard to work!

9to5Google’s Take

It’s pretty obvious that LG is already far into development with the G7 and that it will have a notch. However, what’s good to see is the company looking for feedback. No matter how loudly some yell about the notch being unacceptable or stupid, as they undoubtedly will, LG is probably going to do it anyway. Feedback on the matter, though, may result in software that helps to hide the notch or a tweak in its size.

Do you think LG will implement a notch? Drop a comment and let us know!

