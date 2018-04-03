LG G7 to have ‘ThinQ’ branding tacked on, could be officially unveiled later this month

LG’s flagships for 2018 have been pretty mysterious, but as the year goes on we’re learning more and more about the LG G7. Today, two new reports are revealing a handful of new details.

Firstly, a report from ETNews forecasts a few details on the specifications of this upcoming device. Specifically, this report talks about the display technology LG will be using. We’ve been expecting an OLED panel after the V30, but LG will apparently be using and M-LCD panel on this upcoming device.

Apparently, this new panel is about 35% more efficient when it comes to power usage, at least when compared to standard LCD panels. Using that display over OLED will apparently also cut costs on the phone.

Along with that, this report teases more AI features for the LG G7. Apparently, the phone will offer Q Lens and Q Voice which can be controlled by an “AI switch.” In yesterday’s renders of the phone, we saw an extra button on the side, so it seems certain that LG’s flagship is taking a note from Samsung with this button.

Lining up with that, Evan Blass reported yesterday that the phone will carry the “ThinQ” branding on board, just like we saw with the AI-enhanced LG V30S at MWC.

Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2018

Like the V30S, LG is also planning some big spec upgrades for the G7. That includes 64GB of storage, 128GB of storage on the highest tiers, 6GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 845 processor.

It’s still unclear when LG will officially launch the G7, but ETNews claims it could launch sometime later this month, landing on store shelves at some point in May.

LG has always struggled to get the attention of consumers in a world dominated by Samsung and Apple, but with the G7, the company finally seems to be on to something. The spec package here is enticing, and if the price is good enough, it might be a very compelling option.

