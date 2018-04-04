Google Assistant can now be used to control Nest Secure alarm systems

Security is really important in this day and age, and that’s true both in our online lives and in our homes. To make home security a breeze, Nest has become a hub for everything from security cameras to video doorbells. Last year, it also launched the Nest Secure alarm system, and now that’s getting integration with Google Assistant.

The best gifts for Android users

Since Nest is under the same roof as Google, it only makes sense that its products would work great with the likes of Android, Chromecast, and of course the Google Assistant. For quite some time, Assistant has played well with Nest security cameras and thermostats, but with a new update, Nest Secure is being added to that list.

Using Google Assistant with the Nest Secure alarm system gives you the ability to check in on the status of your home security, as well as arming the system and changing modes. The biggest thing you cannot do is disarm the system with your voice. That’s absolutely for the best, though. Below, you’ll see a list of everything you can control with Assistant.

Hey Google, set Nest Secure to Home and Guarding.

Hey Google, set Nest Secure to Away and Guarding.

Hey Google, cancel security. (must be said within a few seconds of arming your system, and only if you armed your system with a voice command)

Hey Google, what’s the status of my security?

It’s also worth noting that you won’t be able to do this if you have Nest Secure set up to arm only with a PIN. If you want to give it a shot, this functionality should be live now for all users with a Nest Secure and a Google Home or Assistant speaker. It also works with the Assistant on your phone.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: