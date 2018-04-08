New Google Assistant setup UI hints at ‘Forget me’ privacy option for Actions [Gallery]

Since its launch in 2016, Google Assistant has undergone several redesigns to the primary interface, settings, and Explore. The latest introduces a new UI for the initial onboarding experience that welcomes users to Google’s smart assistant.

Back in September, we spotted Google testing a more conversational walkthrough screen for Assistant that simulated the user asking and getting back results. The latest iteration builds on that latter idea, but mostly abandons the concept of talking to Google.

The first time users launch Assistant on a phone or tablet they will be greeted with a more compact setup interface. At top is the official logo, as well as the “The new way to talk to Google” phrase that we spotted in September.

Underneath is a series of animations that highlight the Assistant’s various capabilities: Play music, Text mom, Tell me about my day, and Check traffic to work. This new screen is also more privacy conscious by informing users that “Assistant can work with Google partners to help you get things done.”

Meanwhile, the “Services and your privacy” section details a new — or at least renamed — security feature that does not yet appear to be live.

Google first specifies how it “sends services you talk to a unique code” so that they “can still remember things like your preferences during conversations.” This prompt goes on to note how “you can also reset the code for each service with the ‘Forgot me’ option in your Google Assistant settings.”

At the moment, heading to the listing of a used Action will allow you to “Reset app,” which changes that “unique code.” Given the newness of the Assistant setup, it’s possible that Google is planning a redesign of Assistant’s privacy features that better surfaces options, starting with the more obviously named “Forgot me” and more centralized controls.

So far, we’ve spotted this updated Assistant walkthrough interface on both the latest stable (7.25) and beta version (7.26) of the Google app. The update appears to have rolled out over the past few weeks.

Previous design Privacy section Existing ‘Reset app’ option

