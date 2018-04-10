Google Store and Project Fi no longer selling the original Google Pixel, Pixel XL

- Apr. 10th 2018 11:20 am PT

The Pixel in 2016 kicked off Google’s latest and most committed push into entering hardware. When the second-generation Made by Google phones launched last October, the original device was kept around with a $100 price cut. Today, those first phones are no longer in stock on the Google Store or Project Fi.

Today (as spotted by Droid-Life), the device listing was removed from the Google Store’s Phones section. Previously side-by-side with the Google Pixel 2, only a lone “Accessories” category joins the latest flagship.

Even after 18 months, the Pixel and Pixel XL are still excellent phones, with the official $100 price cut making the phones even more attractive. Over the next few months, availability did significantly diminish with the smaller 5-inch phone no longer available in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the original Pixel is also gone from the Project Fi store, Google’s MVNO service. Only the Pixel 2 and Moto X4 are available. Fortunately, users who really prefer the old phone can still find it on Verizon — where it is actively being sold — and other retailers.

Given today’s removal, Google likely kept the device due to having excess inventory rather than a strategy of purposefully keeping last year’s device around at a cheaper price point, like Apple.

In the context of a rumored mid-range Pixel coming this year, it appears that Google would rather make a purpose-built device for other markets than just sell last year’s model at a lower price point. The latter solution has clearly worked for Apple, but Google appears to be taking a different approach.

