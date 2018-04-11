Spotify & Hulu partner to offer money-saving bundle & 99 cent three-month trial

Spotify and Hulu teamed up last year to offer a discounted bundle to students, and they have now done it again for the rest of us – though with some caveats …

The bundle costs $12.99 per month, and for that you get Spotify Premium plus the entry-level Hulu package. That’s a saving of five dollars on the normal $18 cost. Spotify Premium subscribers can also trial Hulu for three months for just 99 cents.

The new subscription plan, Spotify Premium, now with Hulu, brings the two popular services together and allows subscribers to enjoy a world of ad-free music on Spotify Premium, as well as the more than 75,000 current and classic hit television shows and movies on Hulu’s ad-supported service – all through a single $12.99-a-month subscription plan. Beginning today, existing Spotify Premium subscribers not only have early access to the $12.99-a-month bundle, eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 99-cent promotional offer to try the Hulu Limited Commercials plan for three months as an introduction to the bundle.

However, there are a few conditions. First, you have to be an existing Spotify Premium subscriber in order to purchase the bundle at this time – it will be available to others in the summer. Second, it’s US-only. Third, it’s only open to monthly subscribers, meaning you’re out of luck if you have an annual sub. Finally, it’s not open to those on the Spotify Premium for Family Plan.

But if none of those conditions rule you out, and you’re interested in taking Hulu out for a spin, it’s a pretty good deal – though not quite as good a deal as the student one which effectively gives Hulu for free.

Photo: TechCrunch

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: