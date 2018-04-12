Google shares spring wallpapers, including one potential Android P hint [Gallery]

If you use Instagram and watch Stories created by people you follow, you probably know that companies like to upload images for followers to screenshot and use as wallpapers. Google is one of these companies, and its latest set of spring wallpapers include one that features a bunch of popsicles.

With the first Android P Developer Preview already available for Pixel owners to install, it’s no surprise that people are already speculating what Google might name the next iteration of Android. So when Google uploaded this latest batch of wallpapers to Instagram, it’s hard not to think that the popsicle image might be a hint pointing toward Android P’s name.

As you can see below, the wallpapers all share a springtime theme with bright colors and images of nature and outside activities.

If you want Google’s spring wallpapers, you can either grab them from the gallery below, download them here, or take a screenshot of each image from Google’s Instagram Story. Just remember, Instagram Stories only last 24 hours so head over there soon if you want to get them straight from the source.

