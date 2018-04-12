LG opens ‘Software Upgrade Center’ to deliver faster updates, LG G6 to get Oreo this month

Software updates on Android are, frankly, in a disappointing state right now, as they’ve always been. It can take months to get a major update out to even flagship devices, and some of the biggest names are also some of the biggest offenders. Now, LG is taking updates seriously by launching a new software upgrade center to speed things up…

In order to keep customers happy and deliver an up to date experience, LG says that it is investing “significant” resources into a new Software Upgrade Center. This new facility is dedicated to bringing faster updates and more reliable software to customers.

LG says in a blog post that this center will be responsible for delivering regular OS updates to customers on various LG smartphones, all while ensuring that the stability of those updates remains intact.

The Software Upgrade Center will not only be charged with developing and delivering regular OS updates for LG smartphones, it will also be responsible for ensuring a consistent user experience on LG devices by continuously testing the stability and compatibility between hardware and software after updates. The creation of the center will enable LG to roll out OS updates faster in countries where LG smartphones are available to ensure that customers around the world receive the same level of quality service.

To kick things off with this new center, LG says that its first project will be to deliver Android Oreo to the year-old LG G6 later this month in its home country of Korea. From there, other “key markets” will see the same update.

9to5Google's Take

Software updates have always been a pain point for LG. At times, the company has been first in line for a new update, and with others, they fall behind the pack. Sometimes, phones just fall off the radar completely. At the very least, if this new center ensures that the company’s smartphones are all updated in the same timeline as Samsung, it will be an improvement.

Ideally, though, this new center means that LG is taking things seriously, and that future updates will arrive even faster, especially for newer phones. This could be a huge deal for the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ…

What do you think? Will this new “upgrade center” fix LG’s update problems? Drop a comment and let us know!

