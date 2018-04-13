Do you factor Android Auto inclusion when buying a car? [Poll]

A recent survey found that users with Android Auto built into their cars were becoming more reliant on the alternative infotainment system software. With wireless Android Auto functionality making its way to Pixel and some Nexus phones, we wanted to know if you would need Android Auto inclusion before even thinking about buying a new car.

Since launching in 2015, Android Auto has grown to work on almost every modern Android smartphone and can be found in over 40 different car brands including Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and many others. This growing adoption shows that users are enjoying the handsfree smartphone features and the entertainment functionality Android Auto provides.

Of course, the next iteration of Android Auto is wireless functionality. As Ben wrote when he went hands-on with the new feature back at CES:

In the brief demo I was able to check out, Android Auto Wireless worked really well. Connected to a Pixel 2, the head unit had no trouble at all running through Maps, music, and of course the Assistant as well. It was also quite impressive how quickly the phone and head unit were able to connect to get a session going as well.

So, is Android Auto a requirement when buying a new car? What changes do you want to see made to the infotainment system software? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

