Google Duo 32 preps ‘Bokeh’ camera effect, hints at call history export [APK Insight]

The last version of Duo began rolling out initial support for Google Account linking. That feature is still in development, but a new update provides more details about that future functionality, while Google appears to be working on a bokeh camera filter and some level of exporting call history.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Bokeh camera effect

Duo 23 last November removed work on camera filters, but Google now appears to be restarting development with a new “Bokeh effect.” Version 32 features a pair of strings detailing the ability to turn on/off the blur with a new button presumably on the video calling interface.

Expressive features, like those found in Allo, could be especially fun given the advent of video messaging last month.

<string name=”bokeh_effect_off”>Bokeh effect off</string> <string name=”bokeh_effect_on”>Bokeh effect on</string>

<string name=”turn_bokeh_effect_off_button”>Turn Bokeh effect off</string> <string name=”turn_bokeh_effect_on_button”>Turn Bokeh effect on</string>

Call exporting

Google Duo already has basic integration with your phone’s dialer where video call history appears alongside regular calls. New strings now detail an export feature where information like duration, time, and phone number could be saved externally.

At the moment, there is no user-facing interface for this functionality, and it’s unclear whether it’s actually intended for users.

<string name=”export_call_direction”>Direction</string> <string name=”export_call_duration”>Duration</string> <string name=”export_call_history_title”>Export call history</string> <string name=”export_call_time”>Time of call</string> <string name=”export_incoming”>Incoming</string> <string name=”export_missed”>Missed</string> <string name=”export_outgoing”>Outgoing</string> <string name=”export_phone_number”>Phone number</string>

Multi-device support

Google Account linking is still in its early stages, and as we detailed before it will allow for features like multi-device support in the future. A new string in version 32 hints at how actions — like deleting a Duo account — taken on one phone can influence “another device.”

<string name=”lost_registration_account_deleted_elsewhere”>Your Duo account was deleted on another device. Tap to set up Duo again.</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: