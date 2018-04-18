Android P will remember volume levels for each individual Bluetooth device you use

Android P adds a lot of neat little tricks and changes to the OS we know and love, and we’ve covered a lot of them here at 9to5. Now, it’s been confirmed that a new feature for Bluetooth audio devices is being delivered in Android P as well…

First spotted by XDA-Developers a few weeks back, Google was working on a commit in AOSP which hinted at a new feature to allow Android to “remember” volume levels for Bluetooth devices. That commit has since been merged, meaning it will be arriving in Android fairly soon.

To explain what’s going on here, it’s best to just give an example. In your car, you might have Bluetooth audio set fairly high, but when you swap to a pair of Bluetooth headphones, it’s likely you’d need to lower that level. Currently, Android maintains the same levels across devices, meaning you’ll probably blow out your eardrums in this scenario if you don’t remember to adjust the volume first.

With this new feature activated, though, Android will copy a behavior that has been on iOS for quite some time. If you previously connected those headphones at, say, 50%, Android will remember that and set the volume accordingly. Then, when you get back to the car, the volume will go back up. It’s a small thing, but very handy indeed.

This feature isn’t live in Android P’s first developer preview, but since it has now been merged into AOSP, it’s likely Google plans on bringing it to a future developer preview or the final build.

