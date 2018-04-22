Google celebrating Project Fi’s 3rd birthday w/ $150 off the Pixel 2 XL for today only

Three years ago today Google revealed that it was entering the U.S wireless business as a mobile virtual network operator. Since then, Project Fi has gained new features and slowly added more devices, with the service considered easy to understand and a good deal for some, particularly international travelers.

In celebration of this milestone, Project Fi is hosting a limited-time sale on the Google Pixel 2 XL. Those who purchase and activate the device on the Google MVNO will get a $150 discount on either the $849 64GB or $949 128GB model.

This is one of the largest direct price cuts from Google at $699 and $799, respectively, with the Google Store only offering a $100 store credit last month and on Cyber Monday. While the smaller Pixel 2 is excluded from the deal, all 2 XL variants (including Just Black and Black & White) are currently in stock.

From the terms, this deal is open to both existing and new subscribers as long as you activate the device on Project Fi within 30 days. Those new to the service can in theory just sign up for one month of service ($35 plus applicable tax) and then cancel, while retaining the instantly applied Pixel 2 XL discount.

This deal begins when the Project Fi store and sign-up page return from scheduled maintenance at 8AM PST and ends at 11PM PST tonight, or until supplies last. There is a limit of one device per customer.

A brief primer on Project Fi

Launched on April 22, 2015, the Motorola-made Nexus 6 was the first device that supported Project Fi’s marquee network switching feature to get the best signal and speed. Other supported phones over time included the Nexus 5X & 6P, Pixel, Pixel 2, and Moto X4.

In general, only partner Google devices fully support the service, with this continuing to be a common critique and limitation.

As of today, Google leases spectrum from T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular stateside, and Three internationally. Data anywhere in the world costs $10 per gigabyte, with unlimited talk and texting coming in at $20 per month. Most recently, Google announced Bill Protection — its take on an unlimited plan — where at max you are charged $60 for data ($80 including talk/text) and can use up to 15GB of data without being throttled.

Other features include a group plan where members share a pool of data — with each additional number/service costing $15 — and free data-only SIMs that use your regular data pool at no additional cost.

9to5Google’s Take

Project Fi is a Google service in the truest sense of the word. For its simplicity and ease of use, it equally appeals to a more tech savvy audience who appreciate features like the data only SIMs. The company has interestingly never shared subscriber counts in its three years of service, and continues to advertise to attract a wider audience.

