Google Store Cyber Monday deals: Pixel 2 & 2 XL + $100 store credit, Pixelbook w/ free Home

The Google Store rolled out a suite of deals on Black Friday, but on Cyber Monday announced a new set of offers on its most in-demand items. A Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL purchase nabs a Google Home Mini and $100 store credit. Meanwhile, the first Pixelbook offer throws in a Google Home.

Nintendo Switch

Purchasing a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on Cyber Monday comes with a Google Home Mini promo code that will be shipped out in 4-6 weeks. This deal is similar to the pre-order offer when the Made by Google phones first launched. The $100 credit can be used towards any product or accessory in the Google Store.

Meanwhile, Google’s Project Fi MVNO is running a similarly valued credit that goes towards your monthly bill. It also comes with a Home Mini.

Most Pixel 2 color and storage variants are shipping immediately, through some units — like the Black & White Pixel 2 XL — are available in 2-3 weeks. This offer is in effect until November 30th.

Cyber Monday also brings the first deal on the very pricey Google Pixelbook. While there is no discount on the $999 and up Chromebook, buyers today will get last year’s Google Home. Just add both devices to your shopping cart.

Most of these deals run till the end of Cyber Monday, and also includes discounts on the Google Home, Chromecasts, and the Daydream View.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: