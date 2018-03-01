Purchase a Google Pixel 2 XL before March 17th and receive $100 Google Store credit

Google is currently running a deal where you can receive a $100 Google Store credit with the purchase of a Google Pixel 2 XL. The phone remains at full price starting at $849, but within 6-8 weeks after purchase, you will receive an email letting you know that the $100 Store Credit has been added to your Google account. This deal is void if the device is returned.

Keep in mind that you’ll only have until March 17th to take advantage of this credit, and you’ll also need to use the credit before it expires on August 31st. To sweeten the deal even further, Google is still offering this credit on top of trade-ins. Google is also offering up to $400 in trade-in credits with eligible smartphones. For more information, head below or over to Google’s website. The terms and conditions of the offer are listed below.