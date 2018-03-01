Purchase a Google Pixel 2 XL before March 17th and receive $100 Google Store credit

Google is currently running a deal where you can receive a $100 Google Store credit with the purchase of a Google Pixel 2 XL. The phone remains at full price starting at $849, but within 6-8 weeks after purchase, you will receive an email letting you know that the $100 Store Credit has been added to your Google account. This deal is void if the device is returned.
Keep in mind that you’ll only have until March 17th to take advantage of this credit, and you’ll also need to use the credit before it expires on August 31st. To sweeten the deal even further, Google is still offering this credit on top of trade-ins. Google is also offering up to $400 in trade-in credits with eligible smartphones. For more information, head below or over to Google’s website. The terms and conditions of the offer are listed below.
Purchase Pixel 2 XL between 3/1/2018 and 3/17/2018 to receive $100 Google Store Credit, and $400 credit card refund for trading in an eligible phone. Phone trade-in value depends on the eligibility of the phone traded in and may exceed $400 in value. These offers are non-transferable, and not valid for cash or cash equivalent. US only.
Google Store Credit Terms: Buy Pixel 2 XL from 3/1/2018 12am PT through 3/17/2018 11:59pm PT, and receive $100 Google Store Credit while supplies last. Offer isn’t valid if the device is returned. Customers will receive an email notifying them store credit is added to their account within 6-8 weeks after the end of the promotion, and credit must be used before 8/31/2018. Guest Customers are ineligible to receive the store credit. The store credit must be used on Google Store before 8/31/2018. Google LLC is not liable for lost or stolen promo codes. Additional store credit terms apply: https://store.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/device-terms.html Trade-In offer terms: Applies to the purchase of Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from 3/1/2018 12am PT to 3/31, 2018 11:59pm PT.
Phone trade-in value depends on the eligibility of the phone traded in. Credit card refund is based on phone received matching the description provided at time of estimate, and will be issued in the form of payment used for order. Additional terms are located here: https://store.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/device-trade-in.html