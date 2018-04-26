Google bar in G Suite redesigned to include app logo/name, tweaked company branding

Yesterday’s launch of the new Gmail includes a plethora of new features and design tweaks, with some coming to other Google apps in the future. One of those changes is to the Google bar for G Suite users.

The “Google bar” — essentially the equivalent of an app bar on Android — features your profile image, notifications shortcut, and app launcher, along with any other navigation and branding elements from the app.

On the previous design, business and administrators could brand this space, replacing the “Google” logo with one for their company. This may not work with the revamped Gmail design as the app’s logo and name appears right next to the hamburger menu in top-left corner.

As a result, Google is moving that third-party branding to the right and merging it with your profile avatar or initials. Expanding the touch target, this change is coming to many G Suite services, with the app logo and name remaining to the left of the Google Bar.

Google shows Calendar as an example, but notes that “this will roll out across G Suite services slowly, so you may not see it in all of your apps for some time.”

