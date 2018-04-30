Google Duo 33 preps possible tablet support w/ landscape UI & ‘Bokeh’ effects [Gallery]

Google Duo has been updated with a number of major features in recent weeks, including Google Account linking and a fun way to send quick video/voicemails. With version 33, the video service continues work on adding expressive features and a possible landscape interface for tablets.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Possible tablet support and landscape UI

Compared to Hangouts Meet or Hangouts before it, Google Duo is not officially available to download from the Play Store for tablets due to the required SMS verification at setup. However, support for Google Account linking opens up that possibility. Version 33 features a new boolean that explicitly references tablets.

<bool name=”is_tablet”>false</bool>

Meanwhile, we’ve managed to fully enable an interesting new landscape interface with version 33. Duo’s main screen is currently portrait only, but the UI we’ve activated shows the camera preview on the left and contacts on the right. This is particularly suited for tablets given the larger screen real estate.

Bokeh effect levels

Duo 32 earlier this month revealed that Google was resuming work on camera filters, specifically “Bokeh.” The latest version removes rudimentary strings to enable/disable the effect and replaces it with three blur levels: light, medium, and heavy.

We’ve managed to enable the UI, which adds a third button to Duo’s calling screen. Tapping cycles through light, medium, heavy, and lastly off. However, at the moment, we haven’t been able to preview the actual bokeh effect.

<string name=”adjust_bokeh_effect_blur_button”>Adjust Bokeh effect blur</string>

<string name=”bokeh_effect_blur_heavy”>Heavy blur</string> <string name=”bokeh_effect_blur_light”>Light blur</string> <string name=”bokeh_effect_blur_medium”>Medium blur</string> <string name=”bokeh_effect_blur_off”>Blur off</string>

Read receipts

Meanwhile, on the messaging front, version 33 reveals that Google Duo is working on read receipts for the expiring video and voice missives. This “badge” would likely appear on the main screen — likely next to the contact’s icon — and possibly be joined by one for “Sent.”

<string name=”contact_badge_seen”>Seen</string> <string name=”contact_badge_sent”>Sent</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

