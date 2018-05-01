Google updates Home app for iOS with a Chromecast media control widget

Last year, Google introduced a media control notification that pops up within Android whenever something is being cast to a Chromecast or Google Home. To bring this feature to iOS devices, Google now has a Media Controls widget as part of the Home app.

When on the same WiFi network as any Chromecast or Google Home devices, the Media Controls widget will be able to identify up to four casting devices. After you or someone else has sent a tv show, music, or another piece of content to that device, you can quickly control the media (play, pause, stop) from the widget.

To use the Google Media Controls widget on your device, install the most recent version of the Google Home application from the App Store. Next, you’re going to want to swipe down from the top your iOS device’s main homescreen to access the Today View.

Scroll to the bottom, tap on Edit, find the Home app option under More widgets and then select the green add icon.

If you need any additional help adding the widget to your device, check out 9to5Mac’s tutorial here.

