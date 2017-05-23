You can now turn off network-wide Google Cast media control notifications

Love it or hate it, when you use Google Cast to cast content to your big screen, a notification usually pops up on every Android device on the network. While this is great because it allows you to quickly pause, mute, or stop the media from playing, it also allows troublesome roommates and significant others to mess with you. Now, Google is allowing you to turn these notifications off.

Spotted by Android Police, Google has updated its Cast media controls support page with a section on how to completely disable the network controls. As of this writing though, the setting to turn them off is not yet live. Expect a server-side update to roll out over the next couple of weeks.

How to turn off network-wide Cast media control notifications

Open the Google Home app In the top right corner of the Home screen, tap Devices to see available Chromecast devices. Scroll to find the device card for the Chromecast you’d like to prevent sending cast notifications. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu Under Device info, turn “Let others control your casted media” off

