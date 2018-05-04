9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC35 Wireless Headphones $298, Oculus Go VR Bundle $169, Nanoleaf Aurora Kit $195, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Deep Bose deals on eBay today: QC 35 Wireless Headphones $298 + more from $85
Beats by Dre BeatsX Earphones drop to $76.50 for the next few hours (Reg. $100+)
The new Oculus Go All-In-One VR Headset gets first major price drop: $169 (today only)
Nanoleaf’s popular Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit returns to $195.50 shipped (Reg. $230)
May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars deals on collectibles, figures, apparel and much more
Build the perfect Star Wars workspace with our favorite desk accessories from under $10
Pad & Quill offers massive 25% off for Mother’s Day: leather bags/totes, iPhone case, more
Best Buy Mother’s Day Sale includes CarPlay units from $350, MacBook deals, Beats, more
Giveaway: Win a pair of gorgeous Grado Labs RS1e Wooden Headphones ($700 value)
Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pick up the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter for $699, today only (Reg. $799)
- Nintendo up to 15% off: Labo Robot Kit hits all time low at $66 + Switch games, 3DS XL, more
- Today only, the Fitbit Versa falls to a new all-time low at $170 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Google’s Chromecast Ultra 4K Streamer down to $51 shipped, today only
- Samsung’s 64GB Unlocked Galaxy S9+ drops to $709 shipped, today only at eBay
- eBay Top Gear for Golfing Season up to 40% off + extra 15% off: adidas, Callaway, more
- Upgrade to Google WiFi with a 3-pack of mesh routers for $220 (Reg. $260)
- Google Pixel Buds fall back to $135 shipped, today only (Reg. $159)
- Vintage Canvas MacBook Backpack for $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Grab Xbox One X consoles at over $100 off right now + Xbox One S 1TB from $255, more
- Score the Google Home Max at $340 shipped in eBay’s sitewide sale
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con now just $276 shipped (Reg. $300)
- eBay takes 15% off sitewide with surprise May the 4th promo code
- Converse cuts 40% off select styles for the entire family with this promo code
- Add Insignia’s 2.1-Ch. Speaker System to your desk for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Perry Ellis extra 40% off sale styles + 20% off your order to update your look for spring
- Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Smart Pico Projector falls to $278 shipped (Reg. $349)
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Smartphone Accessories: TanTan Alexa-enabled Smart Plug 4-pack $32.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Knots 3D, My Geography, Bocce 3D, more
- Charles Tyrwhitt Dress Shirts that are sharp & stylish for $30 + free shipping
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption $10, A Way Out $21, more
- PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Travel Case w/ 14 game pockets for under $10 Prime shipped
- Coach Mother’s Day Sale: enjoy 30% off handbags, accessories, shoes & more
- HP’s ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer w/ AirPrint is now $45 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Ozark Trail’s 6-Person Instant-Assembly Cabin Tent drops to $89 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Razer Phone w/ its 120Hz UltraMotion display on sale for $600, today only via Best Buy
- Amazon has a 2-pack of Kobra OBD2 Car Code Readers for $25 Prime shipped ($40 value)
- Celebrate Star Wars Day w/ this Chewbacca Walk N’ Roar Plush for $33.50
- Grab a new OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker from $30 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
Moshi MacBook and tablet bags w/ pass-through USB charging and more 20% off
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more