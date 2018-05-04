9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC35 Wireless Headphones $298, Oculus Go VR Bundle $169, Nanoleaf Aurora Kit $195, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Deep Bose deals on eBay today: QC 35 Wireless Headphones $298 + more from $85

Beats by Dre BeatsX Earphones drop to $76.50 for the next few hours (Reg. $100+)

The new Oculus Go All-In-One VR Headset gets first major price drop: $169 (today only)

Nanoleaf’s popular Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit returns to $195.50 shipped (Reg. $230)

May the 4th be with you: Best Star Wars deals on collectibles, figures, apparel and much more

Build the perfect Star Wars workspace with our favorite desk accessories from under $10

Pad & Quill offers massive 25% off for Mother’s Day: leather bags/totes, iPhone case, more

Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pick up the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter for $699, today only (Reg. $799)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more

Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500

LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles