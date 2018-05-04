Google partners with Fandango to let you buy movie tickets directly from Assistant

Movie season is in full swing this month with the arrival of major blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War taking over theaters around the world. Now, to make it easier to secure seats to your favorite flick, Google has just announced a partnership that makes it possible to order tickets from within Google Assistant…

Thanks to a new partnership with Fandango (via The Verge), Google is making it possible to simply ask the Assistant to buy tickets to a specific movie. Unfortunately, the service still requires you to interact in picking out seats and actually paying, but it can save a fair bit of time in the process of buying tickets.

Interestingly, this functionality will work both on your smartphone, and on speakers like Google Home. Variety does mention, though, that when users try to do this from Google Home, the process will be sent over to your smartphone once you’ve picked a movie and a showtime.

To access the functionality, you’ll simply need to say something along the lines of “OK Google, buy tickets for Avengers: Infinity War” to get started. It should work for any movie, including opening night events such as for upcoming movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story which started selling tickets today.

