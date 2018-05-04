Android 8.1 Oreo rolling out to Moto X4 on Android One

One of the most underrated mid-range devices of last year was the Moto X4. With its Android One variant, the phone is essentially a Pixel in a different case. Now, that variant is finally picking up Android 8.1.

Multiple users on Reddit are reporting today that Android 8.1 is rolling out to Moto X4 devices on Android One. The OTA is rolling out as version OPW28.1 and carries along with it the typical changes you’d expect from this version. This includes some redesigned icons, a new power menu, transparency in the notification shade, as well as the Pixel’s wallpaper-based dark theme.

Moto also mentions that this update delivers the April security update, which is good to see, and of course, it carries a bunch of bug fixes and the like. It’s unclear at the moment how large the update is, but if you’re using a Moto X4 on Android One, it should appear when you head into the settings to check for system updates.

