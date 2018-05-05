How to stream the Kentucky Derby live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Today is the 144th Kentucky Derby which means it’s time to dust off your derby hat and pour yourself a mint julep. Here’s how to watch the race live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The 2018 Kentucky Derby festivities are kicking off at 9am PT / 12pm ET on NBC Sports. The actual race is set to start at 3:34pm PT / 6:34pm ET on NBC.

How to stream the Kentucky Derby on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

For the most part, the Kentucky Derby will be split up between the NBC Sports channel and NBC itself.

To stream the event, you can download the NBC Sports app for Android (with Chromecast support) and other platforms. If you’re on a computer, the race will be streamed on the NBC Sports Live website as well as well as TwinSpires.com, a horse racing betting site. Do note that you will most likely need a TV subscription login to access the main event.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes an NBC and NBC Sports broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the Kentuck Derby include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes both broadcasts. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the Kentuck Derby

You can check out the Kentucky Derby’s official website to learn more about the race’s history as well as find the day’s entire schedule. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

