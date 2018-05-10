Google’s Pixel 3 event this fall will reportedly deliver Pixel-branded smartwatch and second-gen Pixel Buds

Google’s hardware has been evolving a lot over the years, and with a spectacular offering last year, we’re all excited to see what’s coming this October. Now, an early report claims that Google is adding a smartwatch to its lineup this Fall…

According to Evan Blass, Google is planning to further expand its lineup of Pixel-branded devices later this year with the arrival of a “Pixel Watch.” The name for this device is unclear at the moment, as is what company Google will source to produce the device. We’ve heard rumblings in the past couple weeks of a Wear OS-powered device coming from LG, but it feels somewhat unlikely that that device is what Google will be offering.

More than likely, this device is the “lead smartwatch” that was hinted at in a report about Qualcomm’s new wearable processors.

Alongside this new Pixel smartwatch, Google will also predictably be debuting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones at this event according to the report. That should come as no surprise, but it will be interesting to see where those phones come from seeing as the Pixel 2 family was split between LG and HTC.

Finally, this event will also apparently see the debut of Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds headphones. The original Pixel Buds, despite being a solid product, definitely weren’t popular among consumers or the media, so hopefully, this attempt yields a more impressive product.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

9to5Google’s Take

We’re still a few months away from Google’s typical early-October event, so there’s a lot of time to learn more about these products. However, getting “high-confidence” information like this is certainly welcome, especially in the case of the watch.

Google has never had a self-branded smartwatch, and its arrival might be what the platform needs to see a spark. It’s a little disappointing, though, that we’ve not heard of any self-branded Android TV devices. There’s still time…

What do you think of Google reportedly launching its first Wear OS smartwatch this fall? Would you be interested in it or a second-generation of Pixel Buds? Drop a comment and let us know!

