Google Assistant’s Explore tab adds ‘Your Actions’ list as Wear OS gains sport scores

Coming out of I/O 2018 with a number of updates and more on the way this year, Google Assistant this evening picks up a new “Your Actions” section. Meanwhile, another recent addition for Wear OS finally adds sports scores.

Scrolling to the bottom of the Explore tab that acts as a directory for Assistant apps, there is a new “Your Actions” section just below “All Categories.” Here, users can see a list of Actions they frequently use, like those that are a part of Routines.

A “Linked” section above notes services that you’ve signed into to use with Assistant, like Netflix or HBO. This list is quiet similar to the Play Store’s “My apps” section and allows users to quickly see the Actions they are using.

Meanwhile, the Assistant on Wear OS received a sizable update just before I/O at the beginning of the month. Smart suggestions and audio replies help the smart assistant be more conversational on wearables. Additionally, Google official rolled out Actions to smartwatches.

As part of that last addition, the Wear OS Assistant picked up the ability to provide sports scores. Before that big upgrade, forum searches from two weeks ago reveal that this straightforward capability was surprisingly missing.

Unlike on phones and tablets, the answers given on wearables are in the form of long text responses. Namely, there is no detailed box score, with the response especially geared towards the new audio replies feature.

