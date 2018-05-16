OnePlus Bullets Wireless are wireless neckbuds that feature USB-C fast charging for $69

As teased at the beginning of the OnePlus 6 announcement, Carl Pei and co. today announced another product to compliment its flagship smartphone. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless build off the company’s previous wired headphones in terms of design, but are finally wireless.

Design-wise, they are not too different from most neckbuds today. The battery rests on the user’s neck, while OnePlus touts “light aluminum shells” that are just “heavy enough” to secure an ergonomic fit in your ear. Meanwhile, the wire is stretch resistant, with the wearable being sweat and rain resistant overall.

The tips that go into your ear are made of rubber, while there are additional fins to make sure the headphones don’t fall out.

The company heavily touts “magnetic control” where the flat rears of the buds can snap together to easily power off and save battery life. Breaking them apart will turn on the headphones or automatically resume audio if something was previously playing. These compliment standard physical buttons located on a pill-shaped section below the right earbud.

On the sound quality front, the headphones feature aptX and what OnePlus calls an “energy tube” to direct audio right into user’s ears and allow for “cleaner reproduction.” Meanwhile, a 10 minute charge provides 5 hours of listening time, with that fast charging done over USB-C.

The headphones are compatible with the Google Assistant, though this is just standard Bluetooth integration and not like Pixel Buds or the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. The Bullets Wireless and its various features are compatible with the OnePlus 5 and newer devices.

Available June 5th, they’ll cost $69 in various countries.