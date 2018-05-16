YouTube Music is Google’s new streaming service, ad-free video now $12/month Premium

With the merger of the YouTube and Play Music teams in early 2017, Google began laying the groundwork for a new service to “deliver the best possible product.” With the video network taking the lead on the new joint offering, a revamped YouTube Music is launching today. Meanwhile, Red is being replaced by a new Premium tier that is slightly more expensive for new subscribers.

Visually, the new YouTube Music is mostly unchanged — down to the icon — from the previous incarnation of the service. The app features the same layout, with Home, Trending, and Library located on the bottom bar. The recently rolled out Now Playing screen with better queue management is a part of this update.

In Home, users will see the first changes in the form of sections like New Releases, Your favorites, and Feel-good favorites that feature carousels of albums. This homescreen is updated throughout the day for better discovery based on location and prior listening history.

In addition to millions of official songs, other content includes thousands of playlists, artist radio, remixes, covers, and live versions. In addition to Android and iOS clients, there will be a “brand new desktop player” for YouTube Music.

The built-in search functionality takes a page from Google Home and Assistant with users able to look songs up by lyrics and even descriptions (that hipster song with the whistling).

A new ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be available for free, with a $9.99/month tier offering ad-free content, background playback, and offline downloads.

However, those three features are only available for music content. To get those three features applied to every video on the network, like with Red before, new users need to step up to “YouTube Premium” for $2 more. At $11.99, subscribers will also have access to YouTube Originals and other content.

Fortunately, existing Red subscribers will be grandfathered in to the current rate of $9.99 per month. In fact, new subscribers in countries where Red is already available can sign-up now to lock in the price ahead of the new launch.

YouTube Music begins rolling out next Tuesday in the United States, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. It will expand to Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

