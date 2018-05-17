YouTube Music & Premium tidbits: Student pricing, Play Music plan, $7.99 grandfathering

The revamped YouTube Music and new YouTube Premium were announced last night, but many questions linger ahead of the rolling launch next Tuesday. From questions about the family plan to Play Music membership, Google has provided us with several answers.

Family plans & student pricing

At the moment, Red subscribers can pay $14.99/month so that six members in a household can access ad-free content, background playback, and offline downloads.

Last night, the company did not detail how family plans will work with the new Premium offering. It’s unclear whether the new price will just be an additional $2 or if there will be a family option for just Music Premium. Additionally, it’s not known whether current users will be grandfathered into existing pricing like with single user accounts.

Google tells us that details about family pricing are coming, while there will also be a new student pricing option for the new YouTube. The latter is likely intended to compete with the likes of similar university-friendly plans available on Spotify and Apple Music.

What version of YouTube do Play Music subscribers get?

Current subscribers to Play Music in the US, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, and Mexico that already have access to Red will receive the full YouTube Premium service.

Meanwhile, Play Music members in other countries that do not yet have YouTube Red will gain access to Music Premium when the rebranded services launch in the upcoming 14 nations.

$7.99 Grandfather

Very early Music Key subscribers will get to retain the grandfathered price of $7.99 and get access to YouTube Premium.

