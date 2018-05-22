PSA: Project Fi hit by SMS/MMS outage, fix is underway

Google’s cell carrier Project Fi is an excellent choice for many users, but like any carrier, it can end up running into outages from time to time. Today, Project Fi ran into an outage with SMS and MMS messages.

The best gifts for Android users

Over the past few hours today, multiple reports have hit the web, especially on Reddit, confirming that Project Fi was hit with an SMS/MMS outage that affected many users. It’s unclear exactly when the outage started, but as of about 4PM EST it was starting to work again.

Google’s Project Fi team is usually pretty quick about fixing outages on the service, and this case is no exception. The company responded to Reddit users with the statement below and also confirms that a fix is underway on its support pages. If you’re currently using Project Fi, the fix should be available within the next few hours if it hasn’t already been resolved.

Hi everyone, We are currently aware of an issue where SMS text messages are not sending or being received. Please continue to share any additional information with us here. We’ll keep you posted with updates. Thank you, Kelly Project Fi Community Manager

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: