Google Trends updated w/ simpler design, infographics, & focus on curated data stories

As the name implies, Google Trends is a very useful service for finding what’s popular among users of the Search engine and generating historic term comparisons. Google is today introducing a new design that adds more data features for finding what’s trending, as well as a new focus on editorial content.

Nintendo Switch

Google notes that simpler navigation is a part of the design, with a homepage that features a predominant search bar to query a term or topic. Underneath is carousel of suggestions for what you can look up and compare in Google Trends. Meanwhile, new infographic types include an intensity map to compare different topics.

Underneath is a revamped Trending queries section that surfaces what is popular in Google Search with both daily and minute-by-minute “realtime” breakdowns. Google is also making it easier to access its annual “Year in Search” recaps and data going back to 2001.

However, the big focus of this redesign is better surfacing editorial data-based content. A new section surfaces Google Trends data stories curated by the News Lab team. This includes data visualizations from news organizations around the world, with Google calling Trends “one of the world’s biggest journalistic datasets.”

It’s clear that this update is aimed at helping news organizations and a part of Google’s efforts and investments in the field over the past year. I/O 2018 saw the launch of a revamped Google News, while the industry has also benefited from the Google New Initiative and Subscribe with Google.

