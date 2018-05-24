PayPal will soon become a payment option throughout Google apps w/ one-time sign-in

For several years now PayPal has been a billing option in the Play Store, while Android Pay integration arrived last year. Today, the two companies are announcing a deeper integration that makes PayPal available throughout multiple Google apps and services as a new standard payment method.

After signing into PayPal on one Google app, it will remain available as a payment method in every other service. For example, in Gmail, PayPal will be available to send money to friends, while in Google Pay users will be able to make online and in-person payments. In the Google Store, PayPal will be selectable when buying devices, and in YouTube it could be used to pay for Super Chats.

This one-time log-in is designed to reduce the friction of using multiple payment accounts. PayPal effectively becomes a payment option as ubiquitous as any regular credit or debit card throughout Google services.

This integration includes peer-to-peer payments and is similar to Google Pay Send, which will soon be integrated into the main app. One screenshot reveals an upcoming update to the Android client with a new Send tab in Google Pay.

Meanwhile, that same screenshot also reveals a redesign that features the Google Material Theme as evident by new icons in the bottom bar. The current “Cards” tab has been renamed to “Payment” and is also joined by a new Passes section where user’s airline passes and movie tickers will appear.

PayPal notes that this deeper integration is coming soon.

