YouTube’s video messaging feature is now rolling out to users on the web

Last August, YouTube rolled out a new messaging feature within its mobile apps for Android and iOS. Now, almost a year later, the video platform is bringing “Messages” to the web.

As you can see from the photo above, when you head on over to YouTube on the web, you should see a new icon between the bell and quick launcher that looks like a chat bubble. When you click on this, you will be shown a chronological list of the different people you’ve messaged or shared videos with.

If you’ve yet to “friend” anyone yet, selecting the Contacts option will bring you to another page with a button that will allow you to “Add more contacts.” Clicking on that will give you an invite link that can be shared with whomever you’d like to message on YouTube.

Lastly, while you’re in the middle of watching a video, you still have access to YouTube’s sharing menu. But with the addition of Messages, the top portion of the pop-up is taken up by your recent contacts. You can either search for other people to chat with or just share the video’s link through a more traditional medium.

