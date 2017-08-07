YouTube’s video sharing, messaging feature is now rolling out globally to Android and iOS

Earlier this year, YouTube launched a new private video sharing feature for the service on mobile. After first launching in Canada and then expanding to the rest of North America, the Shared tab is now rolling out globally around the world.

The Shared feature manifests as a fifth tab in the bottom bar of the YouTube mobile apps for Android and iOS. Users can have individual threads, as well as larger group ones for privately sharing, liking, and commenting on videos. Shared videos in these threads will conveniently play in-line.

Starting today, you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube. Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more. We think it’ll make sharing easier, faster and more fun on your phone. And if you want to continue sharing videos through other apps, you can still do that too.

To send a video, users can still use the old sharing workflow. The Share panel now features a carousel up top of your YouTube contacts for immediate sending.

YouTube notes that the feedback it has received over the past year has resulted in some improvements to the feature. For the moment, it is still limited to mobile on the Android and iOS clients. The lack of a similar feature on desktop is odd.