Moto G6 now available from Verizon Wireless for $240

Motorola’s G lineup of smartphones has always included some of the best options as far as affordable devices go, and the company’s Moto G6 family looks like no exception. Today, Verizon Wireless is opening up sales of the Moto G6 on its network.

If you’ll recall, the Moto G6 is a mid-range device that doesn’t sacrifice much in terms of specs on paper. The phone has a 5.7-inch FHD 18:9 IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, and even a set of dual-cameras.

Further, the phone offers up a premium metal and glass design, Motorola’s typical spill-resistance, and fast charging as well. It even comes out of the box with Android Oreo and it’s guaranteed an upgrade to Android P down the line.

For its price, that’s a pretty solid package. Verizon is charging $240 for the Moto G6 at full retail, but you can also spread that out over the course of monthly payments for just $10 a month. The phone is available now on Verizon’s website.

