Google Maps adds keyword search for filtering location reviews on Android and iOS

Google Maps is a powerful resource for tons of information and reviews are a core part of the service. Now, Google is adding a handy search feature to those reviews.

The best gifts for Android users

Reviews on Google Maps are an excellent source of first-hand information about a location or business, but in some cases there are just too many reviews to sort through. To help you find the information you need, Google is adding a new tool to filter through reviews.

Live now on the Android and iOS apps, this new feature lets users quickly filter through reviews by typing in keywords. For example, users can type “wheelchair” to get more information on accessibility options at that location if reviewers have mentioned that. Google details the feature on Local Guides Connect:

You can search for things like “wheelchair” if you want to know more about the accessibility of a place or “vegetarian” if you’d like to know more about a restaurant’s vegetarian options. Searching pulls up all of the reviews that mention what you searched for so you can find out more information from someone who has been there.

On Android, the feature is available on the reviews tab for a location, and on iOS the search bar is located in the reviews section.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: