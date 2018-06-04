BlackBerry Key2 leaks in new image, shows off refreshed design, new button, familiar software

We’re just a couple of days out from the debut of the BlackBerry Key2, but we haven’t seen a whole lot in terms of what the phone will look like. Today, we’re getting our best look yet at the final product.

In case you missed it, BlackBerry offered up a peek at the Key2 in a video released last week. The video confirmed a lot of design aspects of the phone including the refreshed back with dual-cameras, as well as the updated keyboard.

In today’s leak, Evan Blass gives us a better look at the overall product. The design isn’t really all that different from the original, but it’s definitely refined and modernized. The textured back has a “nylon” look with the BlackBerry logo front and center. The metal frame has a nice silver accent to compliment the dark rear, while the keyboard adopts a cleaner black color

Features like the fingerprint sensor built into the spacebar make a return, but interestingly there are some changes to the buttons along the side. There are three buttons on the right side of the phone, including the volume rocker and power button. Presumably, that third button is used for the customizable key that we saw back on the KeyOne.

From what we can see of the software, things are looking pretty familiar as well. Android Oreo is likely on board and features from the KeyOne’s launcher still seem to be present

There’s still quite a bit to learn about the Key2, such as its specifications, but so far, things are looking good for the sequel. We’ll learn more later this week on June 7th.