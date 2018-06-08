Google Keep for Android, web now supports subtasks in lists

While Google Keep may have been overshadowed by the launch of Google Tasks earlier this year, the note taking application continues to be reliable with a wealth of features. In its latest update, Keep gains the ability to indent items in lists to create subtasks.

Rolling out this week (via Android Police), you can now “Swipe items on your list to indent.” This allows for the creation of subtasks under a main one and improves the organizations of notes. Similar functionality launched in Google Tasks with the feature ideal for people who like to use one continuous note to manage a to-do list.

Marking a main task as complete will apply the same state to all subtasks underneath, while marking a subtask will only move that item to the bottom “Checked items” section of the note. When reordering a main task, the subtasks below will also move. However, rearranging a subtask will automatically make it a full task.

This update is already live on the mobile Android app with version 4.1.211 earlier this week. Subtasks sync to the web with users able to slide or use the <Ctrl> + ] / [ keyboard shortcut. When fully rolled out, users will encounter the below prompts.

In recent weeks, the Google Keep web app added the ability to customize the drawing background with either square, dots, or ruled grid lines. Meanwhile, Keep in April was one of the three Google apps that can be quickly accessed in the side panel of the revamped Gmail.

