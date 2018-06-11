Google Home can now speak in Spanish dialects from US, Mexico, and Spain

One of the most impressive aspects of Google Home and Assistant is the realistic speech that the company achieves. Regardless of language, things sound really natural for the most part. Now, Google is enhancing that for Spanish speakers with support for three new dialects.

The best gifts for Android users

Google has offered support for Spanish for quite some time with its Home speakers, but in a recent update, the company quietly added support for a handful of dialects of that language (via Android Police). Available in Google Home’s settings, users can adjust the device’s language to one of three Spanish dialects including España, México, and EE.UU, which are used in Spain, Mexico, and the US respectively.

To change your language settings on Google Home, simply open up the Google Home app on your connected smartphone, navigate to “More Settings,” and find your Home speaker in the “Devices” section. Under that, there should be an option to change “Assistant language,” with support for these new options listed.

Seeing this added support is definitely a welcome addition for those who speak in these dialects, but the arrival hints at something more. Generally speaking, Google expands language support for Home just as it expands the hardware devices to new regions. There have been rumors of Spain and Mexico both getting Home speakers this month, and this addition seemingly confirms that.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: