Nest Secure gets permanent price drop down to $399 from original $499

Late last year, Nest unveiled its home security system called Secure. While intriguing, the most significant barrier to getting started was Secure’s $499 price tag. Starting today, Nest has permanently lowered the security system’s price by $100, making it financially easier to purchase.

When you purchase Nest Secure, you’re actually buying a bundle of different products and accessories. For $399, you get the Nest Guard keypad, two Nest Detect units that monitor if a door or window has been opened, and two Nest Tags which allow you and your family to arm and disarm the security system by tapping them on the Guard keypad.

But as with all Nest products, the fees don’t stop there. Beyond the fact that you’ll probably want to buy additional Detect units (which also saw a $10 price drop from $59 to $49) and Tags, there is an added fee if you want Secure to have a cellular data backup solution in case your Wi-Fi network has problems.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Nest Secure, the $399 price drop is already live on B&H, Best Buy, and Nest’s online store.

