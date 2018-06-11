OnePlus 6 update adds selfie Portrait Mode, Do Not Disturb & status bar improvements

The OnePlus 6 hit the market just a couple of weeks ago, but already the company has done a solid job of pushing out new updates to improve the software experience. Today, the latest OxygenOS update is adding new features and fixing some bugs.

OxygenOS 5.1.6 is available starting today for OnePlus 6 owners, and it brings quite a few big enhancements. The biggest new addition comes in the camera department, where OnePlus has just extended the Portrait Mode feature to the front-facing camera. This isn’t uncommon, as devices like the iPhone X and Pixel 2 have offered this for quite some time. Regardless, it’s still a welcome addition.

Along with that, OnePlus is following up on some user complaints that came up in a recent Q&A. As a result of that, this update adds Scheduled Do Not Disturb mode which users have been clamoring for. Further, it delivers the ability to see remaining battery percentage within the status bar.

The icing on the cake with this update, though, is that OnePlus is “optimizing power consumption,” which basically means even better battery life.

The full changelog for OxygenOS 5.1.6 is available below, and the update itself should be rolling out to users starting today. As usual, the OTA will only hit a few users today, rolling out to everyone within the next few days.

Changelog: Network Enable Idea VoLTE services in India

Fixed stability issues for Dual Sim Cards Camera Added Portrait Mode for the front camera

Added preview for Light Bokeh effect in Portrait Mode of the rear camera Phone Optimized call clarity System Supported battery percentage in the status bar

Improved ringtone volume and sound quality

Now able to schedule Do Not Disturb(DND) mode

Added Dual-4G network option in SIM & network settings

Optimized power consumption and Improved system stability Earphone mode Added smart answer for Bluetooth – automatically answer incoming calls when connecting to Bluetooth devices

