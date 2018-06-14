Google Tasks will become a G Suite core service starting on June 28th, 2018

It’s only been a couple of months since Google completely revamped its ancient “Tasks” product, and starting later this month, it will become a core service of G Suite.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced today on the G Suite blog, Google is launching Tasks as a core service starting on June 28th. With this change, Tasks will become an even more useful tool for Google users, with G Suite users getting the same technical support and service commitments as other core services like Gmail. It will also be turned on by default for all users.

Earlier this year, we introduced an all-new version of Tasks―where you can keep track of your daily tasks, organize multiple lists, and track important deadlines with mobile and web applications―to the G Suite product offering. On June 28, 2018, Tasks will launch as a standalone G Suite core service. Since Tasks was previously available as a feature of Gmail and Calendar to all domains, Tasks will launch ON by default, but it can be turned off at any time in the Admin console under Apps > G Suite.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: