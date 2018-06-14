Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ goes up for pre-order, available in July for $749

LG’s new G7 ThinQ hit the market a few weeks ago with various US carriers, but now, we’re finally getting some information on the unlocked variant. Recently, the phone went up for pre-order.

The LG G7 ThinQ in its unlocked form for the US comes with support for GSM and CDMA networks. That means it should work on all four major carriers with ease, as well as most MVNOs and smaller service providers.

Overall, though, this is the same phone you’d buy at a carrier. Available in Platinum and Black, the unlocked variant offers the same Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 6.1-inch notched display, Android Oreo, and that same glass and metal design. It also has the same 16MP dual-camera setup on the rear, wireless charging, and the excellent “Boombox” speaker system.

Pricing for the unlocked variant lines up nicely with carriers, landing at $749.99 at B&HPhoto. Presumably, more outlets will open up sales at a later date, but for now, that’s the only place pre-orders are available. The retailer expects shipping and general availability to start in July.

