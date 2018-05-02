LG G7 ThinQ Specs

LG has officially announced the G7 ThinQ, unveiling a phone not too different from last year’s model. While the display has gotten larger and the processor has been bumped up to a Snapdragon 845, the most exciting changes are a physical Google Assistant button and some new AI features…
- LG G7 ThinQ goes official w/ 6.1-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845, Google Assistant/Lens button
- LG teases new Google Lens features to be unveiled at Google I/O 2018
- More LG G7 ThinQ images and renders leak as LG V30S goes up for pre-order at $929
- LG G7 ThinQ teaser promises 10x louder ‘Boombox’ speaker w/ double the bass
- LG says the G7 ThinQ will pack a 6.1-inch display that can hit 1,000 nits
|LG G7 ThinQ
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Screen size
|6.1-inch, QHD+, LCD, 19.5:9
|Resolution
|3120×1440 pixels
|PPI
|564ppi
|Primary camera
|16MP, 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.6, OIS, 71° lens, Super Bright Mode
|Secondary primary camera
|16MP (IMX351), 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.9, 107° lens, fixed focus
|Front camera
|8MP, ƒ/1.9, 80° lens, fixed focus
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage up to
|2TB
|RAM
|4GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|162 g
|Dimensions
|153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm
|Other features
|IP68 water and dust resistant, boombox speaker, super far-field voice recognition, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, super bright display (1,000 nits), Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging, MIL-STD 810G compliant, Google Assistant button
|Color options
|New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose
|Carrier availability
|TBD
|Base price off-contract
|TBD
|In-box accessories
|TBD