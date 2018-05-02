LG G7 ThinQ Specs

- May. 2nd 2018 7:42 am PT

LG has officially announced the G7 ThinQ, unveiling a phone not too different from last year’s model. While the display has gotten larger and the processor has been bumped up to a Snapdragon 845, the most exciting changes are a physical Google Assistant button and some new AI features…

LG G7 ThinQ Specification
Android version Android 8.0 Oreo
Screen size 6.1-inch, QHD+, LCD, 19.5:9
Resolution 3120×1440 pixels
PPI 564ppi
Primary camera 16MP, 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.6, OIS, 71° lens, Super Bright Mode
Secondary primary camera 16MP (IMX351), 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.9, 107° lens, fixed focus
Front camera 8MP, ƒ/1.9, 80° lens, fixed focus
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 64GB
Expandable storage up to 2TB
RAM 4GB
Battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 162 g
Dimensions 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm
Other features IP68 water and dust resistant, boombox speaker, super far-field voice recognition, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, super bright display (1,000 nits), Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging, MIL-STD 810G compliant, Google Assistant button
Color options New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose
Carrier availability TBD
Base price off-contract TBD
In-box accessories TBD

 

