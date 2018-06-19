9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 2/XL $400 off, Moto G5S 64GB $250, Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini $139, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes up $400 off Google Pixel 2/XL Android smartphones activated on Verizon
Pick up the unlocked Moto G5S 64GB Android Smartphone at $250 shipped ($100 off)
Score this Nest Thermostat E and Google Home Mini bundle for $139 ($220 value)
Beats headphone deals via Amazon & Newegg: BeatsX $90, Studio3 $219, UrBeats $50
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale $5, bundles from $25, $1 rental, more
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon has the UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $140 in today’s Gold Box
- Smartphone Accessories: Pictar iPhone 7/8/X Camera Grip from $70 shipped, more
- Capture VR content w/ Insta360’s Nano iPhone video camera for $50 shipped (50% off)
- Netgear’s Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System boasts whole home coverage at $200 ($50 off)
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced packs a 4K camera, 45MPH top speed, more for $799 (Reg. $1,199)
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Save over $800 on Apple’s prev-gen. upgraded 27-inch 5K iMac, today only via Amazon
- Score Apple’s maxed out 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.9GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,299 (Orig. $3,499)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar 256GB: $1,270 (Reg. $1,499)
- Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150
- Apple HomePod drops to $260 shipped in both colors (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)
- Silhouette Portrait 2 Hobby Kit features Bluetooth connectivity, more: $140 shipped
- These APC UPS keep your Wi-Fi online when the power’s out starting at $80 shipped
- Amazon officially announces ‘Hub’, a new way to safely store deliveries
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Console drops to $120 shipped at B&H today
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heart Rate Pro, Flight Unlimited X, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 18 $24, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more
- Get some FREE Nintendo credit w/ up to 15% off gift cards + free email delivery
- Hasbro DropMix Music Gaming System falls to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Netgear’s Arlo Security System packs 5 cameras, 7-day DVR, more at $350 ($70 off)
- Grab an extra Microsoft Wireless Xbox Controller for just $40 shipped
- NutriBullet’s 13-piece Blender System on sale for $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Get a brighter smile w/ Crest 3D Whitestrips: 22-Pack for $29 shipped
- Amazon discounts popular Power Wheels by 25% in today’s Gold Box
- Eddie Bauer Summer Sale has deals from $9 on t-shirts, shorts, outerwear, more
- Volcom knocks 50% off sitewide with deals from just $11 on summer essentials
- Kate Spade takes an extra 30% off sale styles + free delivery with this promo code
- Lucky Brand Sale on Sale Event updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off: shirts, jeans, more
- Clarks Summer Event has started with up to 50% off sandals, sneakers, dress shoes, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers